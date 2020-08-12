B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($1.26) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.59). B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

NYSE:SALT opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 134,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 1.68%.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

