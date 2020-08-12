Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avaya updated its FY 2020

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

