ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 3.17

News headlines about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a daily sentiment score of 3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. ASX LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $61.68.

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

