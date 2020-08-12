Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $29,753,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.10 and a 200-day moving average of $287.76. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,847.63 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $4,005,201.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,431,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,994 shares of company stock valued at $46,170,391. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $298.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

