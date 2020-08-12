Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 70,908 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

GM stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

