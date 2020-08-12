Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 58.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,486,000 after purchasing an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,348,978 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

