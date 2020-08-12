Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Acquires 350,000 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers purchased 350,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,454.57).

Shares of Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Ariana Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5.80 ($0.08). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.52. The company has a market cap of $57.22 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

Separately, Panmure Gordon increased their price target on shares of Ariana Resources from GBX 3.60 ($0.05) to GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

