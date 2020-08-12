Aptinyx (APTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

APTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

