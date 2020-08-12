ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANGI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,680 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $74,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

