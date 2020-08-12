Analysts Set Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $5.39

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. CSFB set a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Iamgold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

IAG stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.01. Iamgold has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 32.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

