Analysts Set Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Target Price at $31.33

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,172.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,648.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,245,000 after buying an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,897,000 after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,198,000 after buying an additional 204,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,510,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

