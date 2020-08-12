Analysts Set Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) PT at $75.63

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Black Knight by 573.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

