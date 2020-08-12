Analysts Issue Forecasts for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Terreno Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

TRNO opened at $58.25 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

