Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $226.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $239.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.41.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $142,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.