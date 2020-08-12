Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

