Allied Esports Entertainment Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.96% and a negative net margin of 128.57%.

AESE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

AESE stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 311,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $662,461.95. Also, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 156,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $386,141.28. Insiders sold a total of 908,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

