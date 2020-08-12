Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.30.

Albemarle stock opened at $92.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,482,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

