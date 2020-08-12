Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARAY stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a market cap of $247.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57 and a beta of 2.04. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARAY. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

