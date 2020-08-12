A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

