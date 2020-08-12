9,208 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,715,000 after acquiring an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,278,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.09.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,247 shares of company stock valued at $29,473,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.