7,641 Shares in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 86.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HIG. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of HIG opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

