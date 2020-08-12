28,414 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Cognex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 115.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Cognex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.22. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $406,244.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,522 shares of company stock worth $21,682,054. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.