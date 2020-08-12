2,175 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,513,000 after purchasing an additional 393,308 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $146.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $144.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

