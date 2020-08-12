1,892 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 83.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $51,964,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WHR opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
