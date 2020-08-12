1,892 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 82,339 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 83.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $51,964,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $176.33 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

