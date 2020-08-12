1,545 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $191.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

