1,523 Shares in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.32.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $234.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.