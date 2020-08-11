Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,815 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 154,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 321,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARWR stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

