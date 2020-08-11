Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $32.99 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $28,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,276.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,687 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,515. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MNTA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.