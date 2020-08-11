Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 30.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,988,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,199,000 after buying an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,049,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,037,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,212,000 after purchasing an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 12,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $1,036,969.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.