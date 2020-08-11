Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,214 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of MNR opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

