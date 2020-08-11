Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,026 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,836,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 697,942 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,553,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $47,708,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

