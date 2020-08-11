Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,281 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in US Foods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in US Foods by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 360,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -165.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

