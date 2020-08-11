Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.
Zillow Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 1.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,287,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.
See Also: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.