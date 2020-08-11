Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) to Hold

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Koninklijke Ahold has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

