Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.76. Cisco Systems posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $53.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

