Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given Hold Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Yelp (NYSE:YELP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

YELP stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.93 and a beta of 1.52. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock valued at $521,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,061,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,629 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,263,000 after purchasing an additional 736,098 shares in the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,990 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 61.3% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 72.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

