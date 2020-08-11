Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,797 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Yelp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 61.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,320 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,368 shares of company stock valued at $521,801 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

