Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277,392 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Xylem were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Xylem by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

