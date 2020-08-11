Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sells $79,560.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WOR opened at $40.48 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.85%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 34.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.