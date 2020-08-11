Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.44. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.60 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 19.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 99.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 52,304 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.