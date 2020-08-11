Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $199.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.58.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $239.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

