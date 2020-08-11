Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 9.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 173.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 39.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.67.

Whirlpool stock opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.91. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $178.41.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

