Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $90.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of WDC opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Western Digital by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 59.2% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

