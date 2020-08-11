Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,055,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,748,000 after purchasing an additional 95,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,936,593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after purchasing an additional 398,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,804,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $74,124,000 after buying an additional 662,566 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of WDC opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.