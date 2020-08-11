Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded to Buy at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Shares of W opened at $309.68 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $323.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $11,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $46,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,543 shares of company stock valued at $43,930,211. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

