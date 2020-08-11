Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2,168.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,842 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Washington Federal worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 366.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,440.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,927. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

