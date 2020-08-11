W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,247,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W W Grainger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W W Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,725 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in W W Grainger by 4,040.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 505,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 493,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $352.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $353.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.