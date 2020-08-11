Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,147,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,900 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

