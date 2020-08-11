VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CID. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

Shares of CID opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $34.41.

