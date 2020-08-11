Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 20.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $479,260.00. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 72.2% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Victory Capital by 4,846.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

